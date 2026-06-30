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3 men shot, 1 fatally, on Chicago's South Side

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Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
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Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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One man was killed, and two others were injured after a shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Monday night. 

Chicago police said two 20-year-olds and a 19-year-old were walking outside in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. when shots were fired from inside a black sedan. 

One of the 20-year-old men was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner identified the victim as Alfred Alexander. 

The other 20-year-old and 19-year-old victims were taken to local hospitals in good condition with gunshot wounds to the leg. 

Video from the scene shows more than 80 evidence markers. 

Area Two detectives are investigating.  

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