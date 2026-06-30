3 men shot, 1 fatally, on Chicago's South Side

One man was killed, and two others were injured after a shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Monday night.

Chicago police said two 20-year-olds and a 19-year-old were walking outside in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. when shots were fired from inside a black sedan.

One of the 20-year-old men was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner identified the victim as Alfred Alexander.

The other 20-year-old and 19-year-old victims were taken to local hospitals in good condition with gunshot wounds to the leg.

Video from the scene shows more than 80 evidence markers.

Area Two detectives are investigating.