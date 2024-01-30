3 men killed in crash in Chicago's southwest suburbs

WORTH TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- Three men are dead after a crash Monday night in southwest suburban Worth Township.

At 10:50 p.m. Monday, Cook County Sheriff's police were called for a crash near 135th Street and Harlem Avenue in unincorporated Worth Township. They found a 2008 black Nissan pickup truck in a ravine near the roadway.

The driver – a 26-year-old man – and a 24-year-old man who was a passenger, were found unresponsive in the pickup truck, sheriff's police said.

A 26-year-old man who had also been a passenger had been ejected, was also unresponsive, sheriff's police said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third passenger, another 24-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

Sheriff's police said the crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.