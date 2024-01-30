Watch CBS News
Local News

3 men killed in crash in Chicago's southwest suburbs

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

WORTH TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- Three men are dead after a crash Monday night in southwest suburban Worth Township.

At 10:50 p.m. Monday, Cook County Sheriff's police were called for a crash near 135th Street and Harlem Avenue in unincorporated Worth Township. They found a 2008 black Nissan pickup truck in a ravine near the roadway.

The driver – a 26-year-old man – and a 24-year-old man who was a passenger, were found unresponsive in the pickup truck, sheriff's police said.

A 26-year-old man who had also been a passenger had been ejected, was also unresponsive, sheriff's police said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third passenger, another 24-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

Sheriff's police said the crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 4:03 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.