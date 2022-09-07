Watch CBS News
3 men carjack food delivery driver in Little Village

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A food delivery driver was carjacked early Wednesday morning as he went to drop off an order in Little Village.

Police said the man got out of his car on Millard near Ogden just before 3:00 a.m. Three men came up to him, pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his car.

The carjackers didn't hurt him, but they got in his gray Nissan Altima and drove off.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 11:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

