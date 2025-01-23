Watch CBS News
3 killed in fiery crash in Chicago suburb identified

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The three people who were killed in a fiery crash in Glenview, Illinois, Sunday morning have been identified.

Police said around 4:30 a.m., police and fire crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of West Lake Avenue, where the car was engulfed in flames.

The victims were found inside after the fire was extinguished. All three died at the scene.

On Thursday, the Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 22-year-old Wesley Beitler, 20-year-old Khaliunaa Mungunkhuu, and 22-year-old Bryce Reinhard. 

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.

