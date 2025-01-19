Police seek information after 3 killed in fiery crash in Chicago suburb

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — Glenview police are asking for the public's help with information about a fiery crash that left three people dead early Sunday morning.

Police said around 4:30 a.m., officers and fire crews responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of West Lake Avenue and Pfingsten Road. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, with occupants still inside.

Responding units extinguished the fire and found three people inside, who died at the scene. The identities of the victims were not released.

The Glenview Police Department's investigation into the crash remains ongoing, with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force's Major Crash Assistance Team. Police said updates will be provided when available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.