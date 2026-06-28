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3 people hurt in hit-and-run in Carpentersville, Illinois, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Carpentersville police are investigating a hit-and-run that left three people hurt Saturday night.

They said officers responded around 11:10 p.m. in the area near Carpentersville Middle School.

Upon arrival, officers found three people who had been hit by a vehicle that had left the scene before they arrived.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Police said one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and is still in the hospital. The victim's ages and genders were not released.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Carpentersville Police Department Investigations Division at 847-551-3481.

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