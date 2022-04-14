3 cars set on fire inside South Loop parking garage

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for the person who started a fire in a high-rise parking garage in the South loop overnight.

Just after midnight, firefighters worked to put out flames on State and 9th streets.

The fire was initially recorded by a CBS 2 reported who heard an explosion and thought it was thunder from Wednesday night's storms.

Police said the fire was set inside the garage and three cars caught fire.

No injuries were reported.