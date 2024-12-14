Thieves steal belongings from guests at 3 Chicago South Side restaurants, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued an alert after two men stole belongings from diners at three restaurants in the Armour Square neighborhood last week.

The thefts happened on Dec. 5 and 7 during the afternoon and evening hours.

In each incident, the victims were dining at a restaurant when one of the men approached, placed a brochure or menu over the victim's personal belongings, and engaged the victim in conversation. Then, they would remove the brochure or menu with the victim's personal belongings and leave the restaurant.

Incident times and locations:

2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue on Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

2100 block of South Archer Avenue on Dec. 7 at 7:10 p.m.

2100 block of South China Place on Dec. 7 at 8:14 p.m.

The first man was described as African American, between 17 and 25 years of age, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches, and 140-155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray wool hat, brown jacket, dark jeans, and black/white Nike shoes.

The second man was also described as African American, between 25 and 30 years of age, about 6 feet 2 inches, and around 200 pounds. He has a dark complexion, black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Police are warning the public:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Keep personal belongings on your person.

Immediately report suspicious activity.

If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police.

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information.

Immediately dial 911 and remain on the scene when possible.

Anyone with information can contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.