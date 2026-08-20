3 apprehended after pursuit of 2 pickup trucks from Kenosha County, Wisconsin

Authorities in Kenosha County, Wisconsin apprehended three people this week after a pursuit that crossed state lines into Illinois.

On Wednesday morning, detectives from the Kenosha Drug Operations Group learned about a wanted person near a Walmart in the village of Somers, Wisconsin, located just north of Kenosha.

Detectives found a white pickup truck belonging to Ace Frank and driven by a woman identified as Sable Russell. As police surveilled the area, they spotted a gray pickup truck, and the occupant exchanged contact with Frank and Russell, authorities said.

Detectives came up to the vehicles and tried to detain everyone involved, authorities said. But the gray pickup truck, driven by Cody Frank, rammed a squad car and sped off, authorities said. The white pickup truck also sped off, authorities said.

Deputies pursued the two pickup trucks as they sped westward on CTH S, authorities said. At Highway H, the white pickup truck turned to head north, while the gray pickup truck kept going on CTH S, and police had to split up into two pursuits.

Russell tried to turn onto CTH L, but lost control of the pickup truck and hit an uninvolved vehicle, causing minor injuries to the three people inside, prosecutors said. Russell and Ace Frank were arrested at the scene.

Meanwhile, Cody Frank got on Interstate 41. Tire deflation devices were put down and successfully flattened his tires, authorities said.

The gray pickup truck stopped in Lake County, Illinois, just south of the Wisconsin state line, authorities said. Cody Frank bailed on foot and booked it into a cornfield, but he was arrested soon afterward, authorities said.

All three suspects were taken to an area hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

Ace and Cody Frank and Sable Russell were all wanted in outstanding warrants from several different states, authorities said. The group was wanted in a number of burglaries, thefts, and drug charges, and had a history of fleeing and resisting arrests by using false names and identification, authorities said.

A search of the two pickup trucks turned up evidence of drug trafficking and burglaries, including communication equipment, burglarious tools, jewelry, drugs, fake IDs, and nearly $12,000 in cash, authorities said.

The suspects all later admitted they fled because they knew they had outstanding warrants and might be going to prison for a long time if convicted.

Cody Frank and Sable Russell were each charged with reckless endangering safety and fleeing and eluding an officer. Cody Frank was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting, and criminal damage to property, while Russell was also charged with reckless resisting, and possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and burglary tools.

Ace Frank was charged with possession of burglary tools, drugs, and drug paraphernalia. He was also held on an Illinois warrant, while Cody Frank was held on five out-of-state warrants, authorities said.

Detectives as of Thursday were still trying to find out about warrants for Russell under any known aliases.

One deputy suffered minor injuries while apprehending Cody Frank, while another was treated for possible fentanyl exposure after taking one of the suspects to jail, authorities said.

The Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie police departments, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Illinois State Police assisted in the case.

Authorities did not specify the specific relationships between the suspects.