2's Got Your Ticket: Joffrey Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

2's Got Your Ticket: The Nutcracker

2's Got Your Ticket: The Nutcracker

2's Got Your Ticket: The Nutcracker

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It wouldn't be Christmas without the grace and pageantry of "The Nutcracker."

With 2's Got Your Ticket, CBS 2 Entertainment Reporter Vince Gerasole has a look at how the Joffrey Ballet creates the enchanting evening.

Just how popular is The Nutcracker? Tens of thousands will take it this holiday season at the Joffrey Ballet alone.

Joffrey's Nutcracker was reimagined several years ago, featuring the choreography of Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon, set against Chicago's 1893 World's Fair.

Marie and her Nutcracker prince continue to dance into a land of enchantment every December, but "The Nutcracker" is with the company almost year round.

There are too many good moments to choose from in the production. The Joffrey Ballet's Nutcracker is playing at the Lyric Opera through December 27.