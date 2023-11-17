Watch CBS News
Local News

2nd lawsuit filed in Thursday's CTA crash

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

2nd lawsuit filed in CTA train crash
2nd lawsuit filed in CTA train crash 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A second victim has now filed a lawsuit against the CTA following Thursday's crash.

It comes from Clifford Law Offices. They're now representing at least two victims. 

The latest claimant is 67-year-old Matt Jones from Skokie. He was taken by ambulance following the crash. 

He said he suffered head injuries that required stitches.

The attorneys said they hope that filing these suits will force the CTA to be forthcoming with everyone about what went wrong on the Yellow Line. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 12:00 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.