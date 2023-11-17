2nd lawsuit filed in Thursday's CTA crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A second victim has now filed a lawsuit against the CTA following Thursday's crash.

It comes from Clifford Law Offices. They're now representing at least two victims.

The latest claimant is 67-year-old Matt Jones from Skokie. He was taken by ambulance following the crash.

He said he suffered head injuries that required stitches.

The attorneys said they hope that filing these suits will force the CTA to be forthcoming with everyone about what went wrong on the Yellow Line.