Johnson will speak at 29th annual Chicago Neighborhood Development Awards
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is recognizing Chicago's top development projects and architectural achievements of the last year.
Johnson will give an address at the 29th annual Chicago Neighborhood Development Awards on Thursday.
The event Will be hosted by comedian Damon Williams.
It begins at 4:30 p.m. at Lisc Chicago in the West Loop.
