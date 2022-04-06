Watch CBS News

27-year-old woman dies after losing control of car, crashing into fence on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was killed after her car crashed into a fence on Near West Side early Wednesday morning. 

Police said just before 4:40 a.m., the 27-year-old woman was driving a Honda Civic in the 1000 block of West Roosevelt Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence. 

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she died. 

Police said no one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported. 

