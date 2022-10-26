$25,000 reward being offered to find man who robbed mail carrier in Matteson

$25,000 reward being offered to find man who robbed mail carrier in Matteson

$25,000 reward being offered to find man who robbed mail carrier in Matteson

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A $25,000 reward is being offered to help find a man who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint.

The mail carrier was robbed in south suburban Matteson around 3 p.m. on October 13 near 212th Place and Main Street.

Police released a photo of the suspect seen with a bright blue duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.