23-year-old man in custody after police chase, crash in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police took a 23-year-old into custody after he crashed into two cars Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police helicopter followed a Dodge Charger speeding northbound on California Avenue just after 11:20 p.m. The driver of the Dodge Charger crashed into a Nissan sedan and a Kia Optima.

After the crash, police said the driver got out of the car and ran onto the Eisenhower Expressway.

During the chase, an unmarked police car was hit by another car.

Three officers a local hospital to be checked. The driver of a Kia was also taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police recovered two handguns and narcotics from the suspect's car.