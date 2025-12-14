22nd annual Sweet Home Chicago Benefit raises $730K in support of domestic violence survivors

Hundreds of kids with their parents and grandparents made a stop at a holiday benefit hosted by WINGS.

The 22nd annual Sweet Home Chicago Benefit was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Four Seasons hotel in Chicago.

This year's event raised upwards of $730,000, which will support WINGS' two safe houses for those fleeing domestic violence.

Families who attended snapped pics with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and built gingerbread houses.

Others took the time to slow it down with comfort dogs.

The pups were with the Lutheran Church Charities K9 Comfort Dog Ministry, which is based in Northbrook.

The charities have 130 comfort dogs serving in more than 27 states.