Watch CBS News

22-year-old woman shot while driving in Woodlawn; child in car not injured

/ CBS Chicago

22-year-old woman shot while driving in Woodlawn; child in car not injured 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was shot while driving in the Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday night. 

Police said the 22-year-old woman was driving near 64th Street and King Drive around 11:30 p.m. when someone fired shots. 

The woman suffered a graze wound to her head. She drove herself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she is in good condition. 

The child in the car wasn't hurt.

First published on March 17, 2022 / 6:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.