22-year-old woman shot while driving in Woodlawn; child in car not injured

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was shot while driving in the Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said the 22-year-old woman was driving near 64th Street and King Drive around 11:30 p.m. when someone fired shots.

The woman suffered a graze wound to her head. She drove herself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she is in good condition.

The child in the car wasn't hurt.

