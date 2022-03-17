22-year-old woman shot while driving in Woodlawn; child in car not injured
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was shot while driving in the Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday night.
Police said the 22-year-old woman was driving near 64th Street and King Drive around 11:30 p.m. when someone fired shots.
The woman suffered a graze wound to her head. She drove herself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she is in good condition.
The child in the car wasn't hurt.
