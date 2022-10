22-year-old suspect in shooting of 7-year-old Legend Barr held without bond

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old from Chicago now being held without bond, accused of shooting a seven-year-old boy.

Legend Barr, 7, was wounded in a shooting in Roseland while he and his family were on the way to church on Oct. 2, 2022 CBS

Legend Barr was shot on Sunday on his way to church. On Wednesday, a judge ruled the suspect, Kentrell Gayden, will stay locked up until his trial.