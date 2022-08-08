Watch CBS News
22-year-old man killed, woman injured after shooting in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead and a woman is injured after being shot in Albany Park overnight. 

Police said the victims were walking, near Kedzie and Leland avenues just after midnight, when two men approached with gun and fired shots. 

The 22-year-old man did not survive. The 20-year-old woman was hit in the leg. 

Police are searching for the offenders. 

First published on August 8, 2022 / 4:58 AM

