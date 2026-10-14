2026 Gold Glove Finalists include Cubs' Bregman, Crow-Armstrong, Happ, Swanson, and Suzuki; and White Sox's Meidroth

Five Chicago Cubs players and one Chicago White Sox player have been named as finalists for Gold Glove Awards in 2026 as the best defensive players at their position.

Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman, shortstop Dansby Swanson, left fielder Ian Happ, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, and right fielder Seiya Suzuki all were named as Gold Glove finalists in the National League.

Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth also was named an American League Gold Glove finalist.

With Gold Glove five finalists, the Cubs are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the most in Major League Baseball. The Cubs also led MLB in Gold Glove finalists last year with six, and won a league-leading three in 2025.

Bregman has one previous Gold Glove Award while he was with the Houston Astros. He finished 2026 with +9 outs above average, second among all third basemen behind Padres third baseman Manny Machado.

Swanson has two previous Gold Glove Awards in 2022 and 2023. He finished the season with +16 outs above average, more than all but three qualified shortstops.

For Happ, a Gold Glove Award this year would be his fifth consecutive win. He had nine outfield assists in 2026, tie for eighth most in MLB.

Crow-Amrstrong, largely considered the best defensive player in MLB, led the majors in outs above average (+26), FanGraphs' "defensive runs" metric (+23), and Statcasts's fielding run value (+26).

Suzuki made a significant improvement in defense this season, recording a +8 fielding run value in 2026, after a negative rating in his first four seasons. His +14 defensive runs saved rank second among all MLB right fielders.

Meidroth, who spent a majority of his rookie season in 2025 at shortstop, moved to second base in 2026, and led all American League second basemen with a +10 in Statcast's fielding run value metric.