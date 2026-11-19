The weather outside might not feel like it, but the holidays are about to be in full swing, with a flurry of events this weekend in Chicago.

The city is getting into the holiday spirit with multiple events over the next several days.

On Thursday night, the 900 North Michigan Shops hosted a massive tree-lighting ceremony to kick things off, complete with a visit from Santa Claus.

Seven-year-old Noah Rodas and his family from Park Ridge helped Santa light the tree, thanks to Make-A-Wish Illinois.

"Christmas is a really happy holiday; like, the presents are amazing," Noah said.

"It's really exciting, it's very emotional, everything just comes together so beautifully," said Noah's mother, Guicela Guerrero.

Tracey Tarantino helps lead the holiday production at the mall. She and writer Candace Jordan said such events drive traffic to the Magnificent Mile, the city's retail economic center.

"Chicago is ignited for the holidays and it starts tonight," Tarantino said. "I really believe this is something people don't leave town for. It's the thing you stay in town for."

At Daley Plaza, some people got a preview of Christkindlmarket, the German-themed holiday which kicks off on Friday and runs through Christmas Eve.

Chicago's cold nights will be illuminated thanks to the annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday night at Millennium Park, and Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic lights festival, which begins on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will light up Michigan Avenue all day long.

"We start the day at 11 a.m. at Pioneer Court, which is 401 N. Michigan Av. That has all kinds of free activities for the whole family. We'll have little bites to eat, photos with Santa, musical acts," Magnificent Mile Association president and CEO Kimberly Bares said.

Organizers said nearly 1 million people are expected to line the Michigan Avenue route from Oak Street to Wacker Drive during the festival on Saturday.

"We had … 920,000 – 950,000 people last year, and with this kind of weather we think we'll see the same numbers at least," Bares said.

With all the events happening in the city, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications is encouraging folks to use public transportation and be aware of road closures, especially for the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.