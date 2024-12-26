Watch CBS News
2-year-old boy shot, critically wounded on Chicago's West Side

By Sara Machi, Rebecca McCann

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said at 4:05 p.m., the toddler was inside a home in the 3800 block of West 14th Street, near Avers Avenue, when he was shot multiple times in his lower body.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered on the scene, and a person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating late Thursday.

