2-year-old boy shot, critically wounded on Chicago's West Side

Boy, 2, shot and critically wounded on Chicago's West Side

Boy, 2, shot and critically wounded on Chicago's West Side

Boy, 2, shot and critically wounded on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said at 4:05 p.m., the toddler was inside a home in the 3800 block of West 14th Street, near Avers Avenue, when he was shot multiple times in his lower body.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered on the scene, and a person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating late Thursday.