Watch CBS News
Crime

2 women in custody after smash-and-grab at grocery store in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Jacob Sarracino

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police said they apprehended two women early Tuesday morning after the women broke into a grocery store in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood and stole some merchandise.

Shattered glass and a brick that may have been used as a projectile were seen early Tuesday at the Fresh Market store at 1233 N. Wells St.

Police said around 3:30 a.m., the two women shattered the glass front door and stole things before running away on foot. They were caught a short time later.

Charges were pending Tuesday morning.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue