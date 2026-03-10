2 women in custody after smash-and-grab at grocery store in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood

Chicago police said they apprehended two women early Tuesday morning after the women broke into a grocery store in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood and stole some merchandise.

Shattered glass and a brick that may have been used as a projectile were seen early Tuesday at the Fresh Market store at 1233 N. Wells St.

Police said around 3:30 a.m., the two women shattered the glass front door and stole things before running away on foot. They were caught a short time later.

Charges were pending Tuesday morning.