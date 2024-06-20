2 teen paddleboarders rescued after drifting toward center of Lake Michigan, Lake Co. officials say

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. (CBS) — Two teens were rescued from Lake Michigan after their paddle boards drifted away from the shoreline in Lake Bluff Wednesday afternoon.

It happened Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., one mile from the Lake Bluff shoreline.

Deputies on the Sheriff's Marine Unit Lake Michigan Watercraft were patrolling when they saw two 16-year-olds, a girl from Lake Bluff and a boy from Wauconda, both paddle boarding, floating outward toward the center of Lake Michigan.

The teens were not able to overcome the wind and lake current, which continued pulling them away from the shoreline. They were not wearing life vests and did not have their phones or any other type of communication or emergency devices, the office said.

Marine unit deputies pulled them from the lake and were able to also retrieve their paddle boards.

The office said the teens were not hurt and safely reunited with their family at the Lake Forest Marina.

The rescue is one of the incidents that happened in Lake Michigan since the weekend.

Other incidents on Lake Michigan

On Saturday, a man went missing after falling into the Playpen near Navy Pier. A body found floating near Ohio Street Beach Wednesday evening was confirmed to be that of the missing man.

On Monday morning, a woman was pulled from the water in Winnetka after she was reported missing when a boat capsized on Sunday. Another woman swam two miles for help.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Cristen Bolan, was pronounced dead.

Later that morning, a boy and girl, both 16, were pulled from the water after their Kayak flipped over in the lake.

The girl was pulled to shore by a witness. The boy was recovered by divers from the Chicago Fire Department. He was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Then, on Monday afternoon, two more people were rescued after nearly drowning in Montrose Harbor. A man and a woman were in a "no swim" area in the lake south of the beach, according to fire officials.

The woman was given CPR by a passerby after she became unresponsive. She was resuscitated and taken to Weiss Hospital in fair condition. The man was also taken to the hospital.

Fire officials urge anyone heading out into the water to wear flotation gear, even if close to shore, and to respect any warning signs.