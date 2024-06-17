50-year-old woman missing after sailboat capsizes in Lake Michigan near north Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 50-year-old woman is missing in Lake Michigan after a sailboat capsized near suburban Winnetka on Sunday.

The Village of Winnetka said around 2 a.m., another woman onboard the 12-foot sailboat made it to shore after swimming two miles to Tower Road Beach. She told officials the missing woman was also wearing a life vest.

Officials believe the boat launched from Evanston and capsized at dusk. The sailboat was located 2 to 3 miles from shore.

Multiple boats, drones, and helicopters were involved in the search.

This is a developing story.