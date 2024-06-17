Watch CBS News
50-year-old woman missing after sailboat capsizes in Lake Michigan near north Chicago suburb

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 50-year-old woman is missing in Lake Michigan after a sailboat capsized near suburban Winnetka on Sunday. 

The Village of Winnetka said around 2 a.m., another woman onboard the 12-foot sailboat made it to shore after swimming two miles to Tower Road Beach. She told officials the missing woman was also wearing a life vest. 

Officials believe the boat launched from Evanston and capsized at dusk. The sailboat was located 2 to 3 miles from shore. 

Multiple boats, drones, and helicopters were involved in the search. 

This is a developing story. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 6:28 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

