Body found in Lake Michigan near Ohio Street Beach in Chicago

By Adam Harrington, Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was found floating in Lake Michigan near the Ohio Street Beach Wednesday evening.

Police said the man's body was located at 7:50 p.m. The body had not been identified late Wednesday.

On Saturday, a man fell off a boat at the so-called Playpen near Navy Pier. Chicago Police say around 4:20 p.m. that day, the man in his late 50s fell off a boat and into the water—and never returned to the surface.

The Playpen is located between Oak Street Beach and Navy Pier and is popular with boaters in the summertime. A brick wall helps keep the waters calm while providing a backdrop of Chicago's skyline. 

Within the past couple of years, there have been a number of incidents at the Playpen.

Whether the body found Wednesday night was that of the man who fell off the boat at the Playpen.

June 19, 2024

