2 teens charged with sexually assaulting girl in Naperville Walgreens bathroom

The DuPage County State's Attorney said two teenage boys from Lisle have been charged with sexually assaulting a girl in a Walgreens bathroom in Naperville.

Prosecutors and police say that at about 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 11, Naperville police were called to the Walgreens in the 700 block of East Ogden Ave. for a reported sexual assault. Investigators say that about half an hour earlier the victim was in the washroom at the Walgreens when the two teens went in.

Police say 17-year-old James Patterson, whose name was released because he is being charged as an adult, and a 15-year-old boy whose name was not released because is charged as a juvenile, went into the bathroom, and Patterson attacked the girl, pinning her against the wall of a stall and pulling down her pants.

Police and prosecutors say the girl was able to fight Patterson off and pull her pants back up, but he attacked her again, pinned her and pulled her pants down again, struck her to knock her down and then punched her multiple times before sexually assaulting her.

Prosecutors said the 15-year-old recorded Patterson's assault, and then sexually assaulted the girl as well.

The victim was able to alert Walgreens employees after her attack as the two teens ran away, prosecutors and police said.

Naperville police found both boys a short time later and took them into custody. Police said when they arrested Patterson, he had the victim's cell phone.

Patterson appeared in court Tuesday afternoon and was denied pre-trial release. The 15-year-old also appeared at a detention hearing Tuesday morning, and was also ordered held until his next court appearance.

Patterson faces four charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of robbery, all felonies. The 15-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, four counts of child sex abuse material and one count of criminal sexual assault, all felonies.

Prosecutors said they believe the victim was an acquaintance of both teen boys.

Patterson is due back in court on Feb. 2. The 15-year-old's next court date is Jan. 27.