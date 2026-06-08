2 taken to hospital after car backs into UPS store in Shorewood, Illinois, police say

A driver and an employee were hurt after a car backed into a UPS store in Shorewood Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the store located in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Street.

Shorewood police, along with the Troy Fire Protection District, responded to the scene, where it was determined that the car backed into the store. An employee inside the store was hit and pinned under the car, police said.

The employee was extracted from under the car and was taken to Prime Healthcare Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with what are believed to be injuries to the employee's lower body.

Police said the driver and passenger of the car were evaluated by fire personnel.

The passenger declined further treatment and was released at the scene.

The driver was also taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center with unknown injuries. Police said the driver was conscious and was able to communicate with first responders.

The car has since been removed, and the Shorewood Building Department is evaluating the damage.

The crash remains under invesitgation.