Surveillance cameras capture suspects in 2 CTA Red Line robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a man and a woman who robbed passengers on a CTA Red Line train on Thursday.

The first robbery involving the pair happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Red Line Lake Street stop in the 100 block of North State Street. The second robbery involved just the woman and happened less than an hour later at the Red Line Clark and Division stop at the 1200 block of North Clark Street.

In both incidents, a passenger on the train was approached by the suspects and had their belongings taken by force.

Police described the offenders as being 18 years old. Surveillance photos captured the suspects: the woman was wearing a blue hoodie with writing on the front and black shorts, and the man was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black T-shirt with a logo on the front.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4447.