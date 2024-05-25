Watch CBS News
Surveillance cameras capture suspects in 2 CTA Red Line robberies

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a man and a woman who robbed passengers on a CTA Red Line train on Thursday.

The first robbery involving the pair happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Red Line Lake Street stop in the 100 block of North State Street. The second robbery involved just the woman and happened less than an hour later at the Red Line Clark and Division stop at the 1200 block of North Clark Street.

In both incidents, a passenger on the train was approached by the suspects and had their belongings taken by force.

Police described the offenders as being 18 years old. Surveillance photos captured the suspects: the woman was wearing a blue hoodie with writing on the front and black shorts, and the man was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black T-shirt with a logo on the front.

cta-red-line-robbery-suspects.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4447. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 25, 2024 / 1:58 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

