2 smash-and-grab burglaries reported in Chicago overnight, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating after two separate smash-and-grab burglaries were reported overnight.

The incidents happened within an hour on the Southwest and Northwest Sides.

The first burglary happened around 1:08 a.m. at the Top Shelf Smoke Shop in the 3400 block of North Pulaski Road in the Avondale neighborhood.

A witness told police that eight men used an unknown item to break the front glass window of the shop before going inside and taking a cash register. The group then left the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Then, around 1:32 a.m., officers responded to another burglary at a business in the 5100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Gage Park.

Arriving officers found the front glass window of the business was broken. An employee told them that the ATM was missing.

As of Monday, no arrests were made in either burglary.