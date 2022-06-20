Watch CBS News
2 teens in custody after carjacking on Near West Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenages are in custody after a carjacking on Chicago's Near West Side. 

Police said the 16 and 17-year-old in custody were part of a group of at least five carjackers who held a man and woman at gunpoint in the 500 block of West Van Buren Street. 

The offenders pulled the victims out of their car and before driving away in the stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspects crashed the stolen car a few miles away and were taken into custody. 

A woman in the car they hit was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. 

Both offenders are facing felony counts of vehicular hijacking. 

