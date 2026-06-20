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2 people on motorcycle killed in crash in Schaumburg, Illinois, village says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in Schaumburg, Illinois, on Saturday afternoon.

According to the village, Schaumburg police and fire personnel responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Golf Road and Commons Drive.

The crash involved the motorcycle and a Nissan Rogue sports-utility vehicle, the village said.

The motorcyclist and passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger in the Nissan was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Golf Road between Plum Grove and Commons Drive is closed in both directions as of Saturday afternoon. Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes and to avoid the area. 

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