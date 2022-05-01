2 minors charged for vandalism, attempted arson in North Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two minors are charged for damaging and attempting to set fire to property inside a business Saturday night in the North Park Neighborhood.

A 12-year-old boy is charged with one felony count of criminal damage worth $10k-100k, and one felony count of attempted arson. A 12-year-old girl is also charged with one felony count of criminal damage worth $10k-100k.

Police said around 10:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle parked inside a business being damaged and attempted to be set on fire on the 5200 block of North Kimball Avenue. Upon arrival, they observed two juveniles fleeing on foot.

The minors were caught on the 5200 block of North Benard. They were identified by an unknown witness and taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.