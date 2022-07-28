Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men shot in Humboldt Park; both in critical condition

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are in critical condition after being shot in Humboldt Park Thursday afternoon.

The men were traveling in a vehicle in the 3800 block of W. Augusta Boulevard around 1:11 p.m. when they both sustained gunshot wounds by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.

One of the men, 24, sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The other man, 28, had a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to West Suburban Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.

No further details were given.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 3:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.