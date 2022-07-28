2 men shot in Humboldt Park; both in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are in critical condition after being shot in Humboldt Park Thursday afternoon.

The men were traveling in a vehicle in the 3800 block of W. Augusta Boulevard around 1:11 p.m. when they both sustained gunshot wounds by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.

One of the men, 24, sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The other man, 28, had a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to West Suburban Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.

No further details were given.