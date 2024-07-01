2 men shot, wounded on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot and wounded—one of them critically—in the Chatham community Monday night.

Around 7 p.m., a 20-year-old man and a second man of an unknown age were in an alley behind the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone shot them both, police said.

The 20-year-old victim was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The other victim was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Calumet Area detectives are investigating.