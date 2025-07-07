2 men die in separate incidents in one day on Delavan Lake in Wisconsin

2 men die in Delavan Lake in Wisconsin over weekend

Two people died in separate incidents over the holiday weekend on Delavan Lake, a popular tourist destination in southeastern Wisconsin near Lake Geneva.

Delavan police said they were dispatched to South Shore Drive along the lake for a possible drowning at 11:36 a.m. Saturday. They found a 57-year-old man from the west Chicago suburb of La Grange Park, Illinois, on a boat.

He died at the scene, police said.

Three hours later, a 26-year-old man from Texas disappeared in the water near the View Crest area of the lake, CBS 58 in Milwaukee reported.

A dive team found his body hours later. Rescue crews moved what appeared to be the body from a boat to an ambulance around 70 p.m., CBS 58 reported.

Dive teams from the Walworth County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted in recovering the second man, Delavan police Chief Stefanie Adams according to CBS 58.

Foul play is not suspected in either case.