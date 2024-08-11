Watch CBS News
2 men charged with trespassing onto Guaranteed Rate Field during Crosstown Classic

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are facing charges after police say they ran onto Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday during the game between the Cubs and the White Sox. 

Edgar Medina, 29, and Joseph Vega, 19, of Chicago, each face one felony charge of criminal trespassing. 

Medina injured his lower leg during the incident and was taken to Insight Hospital and Medical Center Chicago in good condition. 

Both men were arrested without incident, police say. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

