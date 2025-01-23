2 men charged in 2024 shooting death of 34-year-old in Chicago's West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are charged in connection to the shooting death of a 34-year-old man in West Englewood during the Fourth of July weekend last year.

Eugene Sanders and Dajon Neely, both 18, were arrested on Tuesday in the 6100 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Chicago and the 500 block of South Washington Street in Carbondale, Illinois, respectively. They were charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said around 1 a.m. on July 4, 2024, in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street, a 34-year-old man was outside when he was shot in the neck by someone who fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Both men are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was available.