2 local teachers honored with Distinguished Teacher Award

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two Chicago educators started the work week off with big a surprise.

Noble Charter Schools presented Curtis Henry and Emmanuel Jackson from Muchin College Prep with their Distinguished Teacher Award.

Organizers say Henry helped students excel in the classroom, while Jackson, as a counselor, guided hundreds of students through the college application process.

"This is truly and honor and something I hold dearly to my heart," Henry said.

The award comes with a $10,000 check as an extra "thank you" for their extraordinary work.