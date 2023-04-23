2 men killed in motor vehicle crash in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) – Two men are dead following a motor vehicle crash in Hammond, Indiana early Sunday morning.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said around 4 a.m., they were notified that a death investigator was needed, in the 1100 block of Gostlin Street, for a motor vehicle fatality.

The family was on the scene for one of the decedents and notification and identification were made. The family of the second decedent was notified and identification was made with the investigator.

The victims were identified as Diego Villa and Fernando Soto, both 18 years old from East Chicago, Indiana.

The cause of death preliminary is multiple blunt force injuries, the office said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 24 at the Lake County Coroner's Office