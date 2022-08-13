2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Grundy County Friday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said around 4:52 p.m., a 2016 Black Toyota Corolla was driving westbound near milepost 109 along with a 2019 and 2022 White Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. A Red Volvo Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer and another 2022 White Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer were traveling eastbound.

Initial reports say the front end of the Corolla struck the rear of the 2019 semi-trailer in the left lane. Upon impact, the Toyota traveled through the center median into the eastbound lanes -- striking the 2022 semi-trailer, according to ISP.

The trailer rolled over across the center median into the westbound lanes and struck another trailer. The Volvo truck was struck by crash debris, ISP said.

The driver of the Toyota, Sofiane Bessai, 33, of Elgin, and passenger, Brayan Mauricio Jimenez Velasquez, 26, of Columbia, was pronounced dead.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

Interstate 80 was closed in both directions for the traffic crash investigation and traffic was rerouted; all lanes were reopened at around 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.