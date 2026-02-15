2 killed when car crashes, catches fire beneath Eisenhower Expressway overpass on Chicago's Near West Side

Two people were killed early Sunday when the car in which they were traveling crashed into a support column under the Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side and caught fire.

The crash happened at 2:19 a.m. in the 400 block of South Jefferson Street, near Tilden Street where the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) passes overhead.

Police said a white sedan crashed into a highway support column and caught fire. The Chicago Fire Department put out the flames.

Two people were discovered inside the car, and both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.