Lanes reopen after 8-vehicle crash on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were injured in an eight-vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday morning.

According to police, the vehicles were involved in the crash after a car was stalled in the left northbound lane, near 31st Street, around 6:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with whiplash and a second adult was taken to Mercy Hospital for a sore wrist.

All lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story.