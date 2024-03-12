Lanes reopen after 8-vehicle crash on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Watch CBS News
By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were injured in an eight-vehicle crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday morning. 

According to police, the vehicles were involved in the crash after a car was stalled in the left northbound lane, near 31st Street, around 6:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with whiplash and a second adult was taken to Mercy Hospital for a sore wrist. 

All lanes have reopened. 

This is a developing story. 

