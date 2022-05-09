2 injured after SUV hits light pole and building in River North
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An SUV crashed into a light pole and then a building in River North early Monday morning.
Police said a woman was driving in the 300 block of West Ontario Street just after 5:30 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle.
Two women were taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
