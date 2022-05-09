2 injured after SUV hits light pole and building in River North

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An SUV crashed into a light pole and then a building in River North early Monday morning.

Police said a woman was driving in the 300 block of West Ontario Street just after 5:30 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle.

Two right lanes are blocked at Ontario & Franklin after an SUV left the roadway and hit a storefront and a tree at the NW corner of the intersection. No other details are available. Be sure to watch us live at https://t.co/vhbRxBV9TB pic.twitter.com/7wxLaf9zJn — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 9, 2022

Two women were taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.