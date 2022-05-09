Watch CBS News
2 injured after SUV hits light pole and building in River North

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An SUV crashed into a light pole and then a building in River North early Monday morning.

Police said a woman was driving in the 300 block of West Ontario Street just after 5:30 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle.

Two women were taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

First published on May 9, 2022 / 8:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

