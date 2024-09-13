2 houses catch fire on Chicago's South Side, 1 collapses
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Investigators were working Friday afternoon to figure out what started a massive fire overnight in Englewood.
The flames were so intense that it caused part of a wood frame house to collapse near 59th and Carpenter streets. A neighboring wood frame house also caught fire and appeared severely damaged.
Firefighters had to saw through a fence, sending sparks flying, just to get to parts of the fire.
Flames could be seen pouring from a gaping hole on one side of the house that collapsed.
The Fire Department said no one was injured.