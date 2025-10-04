2 hospitalized after crash sends car into restaurant in Ravenswood neighborhood

Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash sent a car into a restaurant on the city's North Side Friday night.

Chicago police said just before 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Western Avenue, a blue BMW, driven by a 34-year-old man, with a 17-year-old girl as a passenger, was heading southbound when it hit a silver Honda, driven by a 25-year-old man, heading northbound.

The crash caused the BMW to crash into the Quick Bites restaurant.

The 34-year-old man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in unknown condition. The 17-year-old was taken to Swedish Hospital also in unknown condition. Police said their conditions were stabilized.

The 25-year-old man refused medical treatment at the scene.

The owner of the restaurant, Tom Athanasakos, said he was heading home when he got a call about the crash. He said his business has been there for 35 years, and was devastated to see the aftermath of the crash.

"My restaurant destroyed. Tough times come. Destroyed," he said.

Neighbor Ryan McNicholas said he heard loud noises before the crash.

"Live right in the neighborhood, heard a very loud screeching, slamming on brakes, horns, and then a large crash. It look like Quick Bites hit by a vehicle looked like it was taking a left on Foster. There was a bunch of occupants," he said.

No citations are pending at this time.

McNicholas has already started a GoFundMe for the restaurant to help them get back on their feet.

