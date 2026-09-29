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2 hospitalized after small plane crash in Bolingbrook, Illinois, fire officials say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Two people were taken to the hospital following a small plane crash in Bolingbrook Tuesday evening. 

Bolingbrook Fire and Police personnel responded to reports of a small plane crash at Indian Chase Meadows Park just before 6:30 p.m. 

Two occupants were on board the plane. Their ages and genders were not released.

Both were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in unknown condition, but were stabilized.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

Fire officials say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified and will be investigating the crash.

No further information was released.

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