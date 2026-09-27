2 hospitalized after apartment fire in North Lawndale, CFD says

Two people were taken to the hospital after an early morning fire on Chicago's South Side.

CBS Chicago's nonstop news crew saw multiple firefighters at the apartment complex on South Keeler Ave and West Cermak Road in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Fire officials say both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The ages and genders of the victims were not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.