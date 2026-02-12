2 drivers hurt in crash in Huntley, Illinois; one car ends up near pond

Two drivers were injured in a crash in Huntley, Illinois, northwest of Chicago on Thursday morning.

At 9:45 a.m., Huntley police and the Huntley Fire Protection District were called to River Park Drive and Dell Webb Boulevard after a two-vehicle crash just south of the intersection. The call was for a water rescue, but while a pond is located nearby, it turned out that neither car ended up submerged in the water.

Huntley Fire Protection District

One vehicle was found in the roadway, while another went down a hill and ended up near a pond — coming to rest a few feet from shore and in ankle deep water, the fire protection district said.

Huntley Fire Protection District

Both vehicles sustained severe damage, the district said.

Huntley Fire Protection District

Photos provided by the fire protection district showed a silver Toyota wrecked with its driver's side demolished right off the road, and a minivan sloping down with its front wheels in the retention pond.

Huntley Fire Protection District

Elderly women had been driving both vehicles, the fire protection district said. The driver of the minivan that came to rest near the pond required minor extrication.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with "minor to moderate and non-life-threatening" injuries, the district said.

Huntley police were investigating the crash Thursday afternoon.