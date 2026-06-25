2 killed in shooting in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood near Hiawatha Park

Two people are dead after they were found shot behind a residential building in the Dunning community on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., the two victims, both males, were found behind a residential building in the 7800 block of West Cahill Terrace, near the intersection of Forest Preserve Avenue and Addison Street and close to Hiawatha Park.

One victim, a 20-year-old man, had suffered two gunshot wounds to his chest and one each to his head, back, and right shoulder, police said. He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.

The other victim was shot in his back, neck, and left leg. He was taken to the same hospital in critical condition and later also died, police said. Neighbors said the second victims was a teenager, but police have not yet released an official age.

A neighbor said he heard it all unfold.

"What happened was I was sitting on my deck with my cousin, having a cold one after work, and I heard an argument going on, and all of a sudden, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop!" said Andy Jekiel. "I thought it was fireworks. Now I see that it wasn't fireworks."

The shooting happened right across the street from Hiawatha Park, where children were playing. It was also captured on Ring doorbell video, according to neighbors.

"The lady across the street from the house showed me the video of two kids that passed away with the gunshots," said a neighbor, who did not want to be identified. "It's horrifying. And it's scary, because my kids are outside, they're 12 and 10."

CPD officers were also seen going down an alley and checking garbage cans in the direction the shooter or shooters fled. Witnesses said they saw three people running away after the shooting.

The identities of the victims have not been released. No one is currently in custody. And investigation by Area Five detectives is open and ongoing.